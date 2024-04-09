Bank of Korea Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank of Korea decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 50.2% of Bank of Korea’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bank of Korea owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $135,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 164,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,719,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,119. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

