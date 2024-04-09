Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.28. Approximately 8,114,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 40,021,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $296.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

