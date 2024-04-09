Bank of America Lowers Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target to $14.00

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 161.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ INZY traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 1,301,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,915. The company has a market capitalization of $330.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inozyme Pharma news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,415.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,494,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after buying an additional 833,333 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,681,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 253,090 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 54,837 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 1,716,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

