Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,152,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,129,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $296.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.