Bank of America Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$21.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

IVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.44.

Shares of TSE IVN traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,587. The stock has a market cap of C$22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 20.86. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$9.89 and a one year high of C$18.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.01.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5392413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$32,941.92. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$32,941.92. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,784 shares of company stock worth $157,394. Company insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

