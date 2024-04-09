Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

BAND opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $464.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,034 shares of company stock worth $245,788. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

