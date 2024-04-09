Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) PT Lowered to $46.00

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBK

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 30.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,647.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $308,838 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 60,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 42,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.