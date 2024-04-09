Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $118.85 million and approximately $19.00 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001264 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00014593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001605 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00016578 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,641.83 or 1.00010716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011032 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00134649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,279,453 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 131,279,453.41091746 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.87645321 USD and is up 6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 405 active market(s) with $22,913,817.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.