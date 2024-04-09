Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) SVP Sells $169,400.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. 3,373,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,176,184. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,555,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,112,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,939,000 after buying an additional 3,188,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after buying an additional 2,316,638 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 846.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after buying an additional 2,127,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

