Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 44,777 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,803,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,777 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.10% of Copa worth $404,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 126.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CPA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.32. The company had a trading volume of 55,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,898. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.61 dividend. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

