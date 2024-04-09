Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 404,781 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 404,781 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.75% of Watsco worth $632,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1,635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 40,702.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after purchasing an additional 204,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Watsco by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.26. 50,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,497. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $298.79 and a one year high of $447.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

