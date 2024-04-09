Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 15,317 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $311,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Baidu by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

BIDU stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.15. 1,064,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,404. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average is $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.58 and a 12-month high of $156.98.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

