Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,635,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,515 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 6.67% of NIO worth $1,039,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 352.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 491,140 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,888,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.74.

NIO Trading Up 6.2 %

NIO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. 54,188,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,957,949. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.