Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $461.12 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,953,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,622 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.63% of CBRE Group worth $461,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.59. The stock had a trading volume of 289,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

