Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.26 Billion Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772,977 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up approximately 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.21% of DoorDash worth $1,263,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.21. 669,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,634. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,087 shares of company stock worth $58,855,642. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

