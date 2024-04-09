Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,919,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,922 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.70% of 10x Genomics worth $443,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. 217,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $180,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 856,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,742,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $180,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,381 shares in the company, valued at $38,742,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $773,766 in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

