Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,983,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,254 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.96% of Affirm worth $883,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Affirm by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 174,807 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,121,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.