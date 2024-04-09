Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 211,896 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,764,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,896 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.80% of Elastic worth $875,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,660,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Elastic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

Elastic stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $98.10. 373,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

