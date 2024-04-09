Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 25,843,034 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,843,034 shares during the period. Coupang comprises approximately 1.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of Coupang worth $2,356,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. 4,253,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,210,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPNG

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.