Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDGI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$74,100.00. In related news, Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$74,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $139,694. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$50.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$24.55 and a 1 year high of C$51.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

