B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 831 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

