B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,401,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,241. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

