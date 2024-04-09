B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.0% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.34. 2,195,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.