B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $4,208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 546,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,831,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.12. 603,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

