B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 7,560 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BND traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,913,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,738. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

