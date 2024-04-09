B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 1,347 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.05. 479,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,556. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.