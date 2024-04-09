B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $90.55. 1,635,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.