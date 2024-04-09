B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,627. The company has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.