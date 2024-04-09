B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 2,330 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.62. 198,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,589. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average of $193.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.