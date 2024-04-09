B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 10,057.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.9 %

Qorvo stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.51. The company had a trading volume of 258,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,699. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

