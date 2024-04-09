B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,962,594. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

