AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 20.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

