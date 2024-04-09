Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55.04 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $10.01 or 0.00014511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $55.04 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001525 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00015323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,100.06 or 1.00137818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011479 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00133430 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,099,510 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,084,019.68620172 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.31430987 USD and is up 6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $77,008,840.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

