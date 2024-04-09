Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Lessened by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,978,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,658,000 after acquiring an additional 150,945 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.