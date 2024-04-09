Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 257.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

