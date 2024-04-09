Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.40

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $59.29, with a volume of 6978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.97.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $89,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $800,000. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 179,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.