Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.5% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,849,000 after purchasing an additional 198,008 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,902,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,028,000 after purchasing an additional 288,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,242,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.12. 391,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.95. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.