Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 174.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 211,037 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 616.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 258,920 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,457,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,447,266. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

