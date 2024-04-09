Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 53,460,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,310,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

