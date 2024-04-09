Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. 2,573,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,562,384. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

