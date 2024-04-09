Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Invests $216,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.86. 475,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

