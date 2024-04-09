Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,138. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

