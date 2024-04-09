Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $521,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,321,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,978,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

