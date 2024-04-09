Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $111,000 Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Haleon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Haleon by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 79.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 11.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Haleon by 10.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,207. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLN

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.