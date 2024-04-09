Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.96. The stock had a trading volume of 733,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,860. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.