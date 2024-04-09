AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.43) to GBX 9,900 ($125.30) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £115.88 ($146.66).

LON AZN opened at £106.10 ($134.29) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,461 ($119.74) and a 52 week high of £123.92 ($156.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,513.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of £102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of £104.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.97) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,549.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

