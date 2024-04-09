Astrafer Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.74 Million (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $59.74 million and $38.59 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Astrafer has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,808,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.3834371 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $48.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

