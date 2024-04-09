Asset Management Advisors LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 3.2% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. 5,532,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,988,211. The company has a market capitalization of $296.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

