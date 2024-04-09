Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.84

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 219619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of C$511.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

