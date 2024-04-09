Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 32,187 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,187 shares during the period. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF comprises about 0.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 391.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOON stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 17,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,712. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Profile

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

